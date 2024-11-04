“This is an example of us pushing the boundaries of finishes. This is not traditional Fender in any way, shape or form”: Fender reveals its most successful modern finishes – and why it was worth the struggle to create them

News
By
( , )
published

Fender's Director of Product Management takes us behind the considerations that go into creating a brand-new colorway – and names the legacy brand's most popular finishes

Fender American Ultra II Meteora
(Image credit: Fender)

Guitar finishes not only protect the very instrument they’ve been applied to – they also play a huge role in both enhancing its visual appeal and creating a distinct identity.

Whether it’s Rory Gallagher’s 1961 Strat with its accidental relic’d finish, Jimi Hendrix’s white Woodstock 1968 Strat, or Taylor Swift’s purple/pink Gibson acoustic from her Lover era, aesthetics are crucial in giving the instrument – and, by extension, its player – a unique and instantly recognizable quality.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.