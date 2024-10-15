“The sports car versions of all our classic models”: Fender’s new top-of-the-line American Ultra II guitars are more advanced than anything it has produced before – and feature its fastest necks yet

By
published

Upgraded pickups, a new neck profile, and a suite of high-end specs make up the all-new American Ultra II family, representing Fender's most cutting-edge guitar designs

Fender American Ultra II
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has lifted the curtain on its all-new American Ultra II family of electric guitars and bass guitars, which the firm has badged “the most advanced guitar series in the brand’s history”.

The heritage of the American Ultra family has always been deeply rooted in advanced guitar engineering, and for quite some time the existing American Ultra and American Ultra Luxe collections have represented the absolute pinnacle of Fender’s guitar-building practices.

Image 1 of 6
Fender American Ultra II Stratocaster
(Image credit: Fender)
Image 1 of 2
Fender American Ultra II
(Image credit: Fender)
Image 1 of 3
Fender American Ultra II
(Image credit: Fender)
Image 1 of 2
Fender American Ultra II
(Image credit: Fender)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.