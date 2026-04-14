Fender has given its popular Vintera series a comprehensive overhaul, redefining its approach to vintage-inspired instruments in the form of the Vintera III collection.

First launched in 2019, the Big F’s Vintera line has always operated with one overarching goal in mind: to produce vintage-informed electric guitars and bass guitars that pay homage to golden era Fenders, all while catering to the modern player.

As such, the Vintera III line arrives only three years after Vintera II dropped in September 2023, but instead of retreading the same design brief – which sought to blend “tradition and evolution” – the new assortment has been rolled out with a rather grandiose objective.

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Namely, the Vintera III range looks to deliver “a level of historical accuracy and period correctness previously unseen within the Vintera range of guitars”.

Vintera III feat. Nate Amos | Fender - YouTube Watch On

And it seems that is certainly not mere hyperbole. A glance at the models on offer this time around will clearly show you just how intent Fender is in drilling down into the nitty gritty of vintage accuracy.

Indeed, whereas before the firm has operated on a ‘one-size-fits-all’ decade-approach to each of its guitar models – e.g. ‘50s Stratocaster, ‘60s Stratocaster and so on – Vintera III introduces a whole new ethos that breaks the decades down into smaller highlights.

That means Vintera III offers a total of four – yes, four – distinct Stratocaster models, each of which heralds from its own snapshot in time. On tap, there is a Late ‘50s Strat, an Early ‘60s Strat and a Late ‘60s Strat.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

And that ‘snapshot’ time capsule approach has been expanded across the entire range. There is also a Late ‘50s Telecaster, a Mid ‘60s Telecaster and a limited edition Early ‘60s Custom Telecaster.

The offsets are all lifted from the middle of the 1960s – there are Mid 60s Jazzmasters, Jaguars and Mustangs on offer – while there are both Early 60s and Early 70s Jazz Bass iterations, a Late 60s Precision Bass and, in a continuation of the Vintera II momentum, an Early 60s Bass VI.

Clearly, Fender is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to achieve unprecedented vintage accuracy, and while it may seem a bit daunting to navigate at first, vintage enthusiasts and traditionalists will be thrilled to see such steps have been taken.

Image 1 of 3 Fender Vintera III Late '50s Strat (Image credit: Fender) Fender Vintera III Early '60s Strat (Image credit: Fender) Fender Vintera III Late '60s Strat (Image credit: Fender)

It may seem overkill, but do not underestimate just how these models differentiated across the decades, especially the Strats and the Teles. There are key differences between, say, a late ‘50s and late ‘60s Strat.

Here such differences are highlighted in the headstock size (the late 1960s models sport the oversized headstock that was prevalent in the 1970s), fretboard choice (maple for the 50s, rosewood for the 60s), and neck profiles (V and D shapes for the 50s models, medium Cs for the early 60s, and slimmer Cs for the later models).

There are also era-appropriate inlays, stamps, decals and finishes, as well as specially designed Alnico V pickups tailored to the tones of those decades, inspired by examples lifted from the Fender archive.

Image 1 of 3 Fender Vintera III Late '50s Telecaster (Image credit: Fender) Fender Vintera III Early '60s Telecaster (Image credit: Fender) Fender Vintera III Mid '60s Telecaster (Image credit: Fender)

This treatment is apparent across all the models, from the standard electrics and offsets all the way to the bass guitars and Bass VI. All of these appointments seek to make these models the most authentically vintage-felling Fenders to ever have come out under the Vintera banner.

“With the Vintera III Series, we set out to capture the defining moments that shaped Fender’s legacy,” says Max Gutnik, Chief Product Officer at Fender, of Vintera III.

“Rather than broadly representing entire decades, we focused on the most iconic specifications that players continue to seek out today. By zeroing in on these historic designs – from era-correct pickups and neck profiles to period-accurate aesthetics – we’re giving today’s musicians an authentic connection to the instruments that helped define modern music.”

Image 1 of 3 Fender Vintera III Mid '60s Jaguar (Image credit: Fender) Fender Vintera III Mid '60s Jazzmaster (Image credit: Fender) Fender Vintera III Mid '60s Mustang (Image credit: Fender)

Relative to the Vintera heritage, the comprehensive spec sheets haven’t come at too much of a premium. For example, a Vintera II 60s Strat launched at $1,149, whereas the Vintera equivalents – there are two ‘60s Strats to choose from – come in at $1,249.

A full list of prices can be found below.

Head over to Fender to find out more.