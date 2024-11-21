“One of the most important guitars in rock and roll history”: George Harrison’s Futurama smashes auction estimate and sets a new record with staggering $1.27 million sale

News
By
( , )
published

The oddball electric – which was used during the Beatles’ early years, and saw action in over 300 historic shows – becomes the most expensive electric guitar formerly owned by a Beatle to sell at auction

George Harrison and his Futurama
(Image credit: Astrid Kirchherr photographic print of The Beatles / Matt Parker/Future)

George Harrison’s Futurama has just become the most expensive Beatles electric guitar to ever sell at auction, selling for $1.27 million as part of Julien’s hotly anticipated Played, Worn and Torn auction event.

The record-breaking sale sees the Futurama absolutely shatter its pre-auction upper estimate of $800,000, with the oddball electric trumping the likes of Eric Clapton’s ‘Blackie’, Bob Dylan’s Newport Fender Strat, and David Gilmour’s Martin D-35 to also become one of the most expensive guitars ever sold at auction.

Image 1 of 4
George Harrison's Futurama electric guitar
(Image credit: Julien's)
Image 1 of 3
George Harrison's Futurama guitar
(Image credit: Matt Parker / Future)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.