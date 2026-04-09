“It’s an honor to enter this journey”: Mateus Asato confirms he’s joining Fender – and might have given us the first look at his signature guitar

Mateus Asato has addressed the worst-kept secret in the guitar world and confirmed everybody’s suspicions by announcing, yes, he has signed on as a Fender artist.

At the start of the year, Asato announced he’d be leaving Suhr after 12 years of collaboration and a handful of hugely successful signature guitars. It didn’t take long for fans to start speculating about where he’d go next.

Given the Stratocaster and Tele-inspired nature of his Suhr guitars, many believed Asato was a shoo-in for the Fender artist ranks.

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It was the obvious choice, and Asato himself further fuelled speculation by attending an in-person clinic at Fender Japan and posting a video appropriately titled “Yes, I am Playing a Fender”, though was quick to shoot down any early chatter concerning his future.

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Well, Asato has now officially confirmed he’s signed as a Fender artist, posting a statement on Instagram that read: “I am officially part of the Fender’s team now.

“In these past few months, I’ve been spending great amount of hours with their guitar in my hands, trying to capture the best ways to make the best out of this new chapter,” he adds.

“It’s an honor to enter this journey alongside so many incredible names in history of music. Thank you, Fender. And a very warm thanks to all the incredible ones who are involved in this special project. I deeply appreciate your effort and time. I’m ready.”

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What’s more, Asato’s announcement may have given us our first look at a potential signature guitar that, let’s face it, is an inevitability at this point.

Asato has shared a picture at the Fender Custom Shop, holding what in all likelihood is a custom model purpose-made for him. It’s the same guitar we’ve seen Asato playing on socials over the past few weeks.

Yes, I am playing a Fender.. - YouTube Watch On

What follows is a series of photos of Asato deep in conversation with the Fender team – including a snap of him chatting with Director of Product, Allen Abbassi – as well as various shots of the mystery green-finished, tortoiseshell pickguard-equipped Stratocaster.

Conversations about the production of a Custom Shop signature series? Strategizing over a potential production run? Chatting about what tweaks they’ll make to the finished version?

Who knows. But now the Asato x Fender link-up is officially confirmed, we can’t imagine that signature model will be too far behind.

Head over to Mateus Asato’s Instagram page for updates.