“Reveal coming soon”: Is Gibson working on new James Hetfield signature models?

News
By
( , )
published

The Metallica frontman is poised to receive a Gibson Custom Shop creation that pays homage to his famed ‘So What’ 1984 Explorer. Could signature guitars be next?

James Hetfield playing his &#039;So What&#039; Gibson Explorer, and Cesar Gueikian working on CEO2
(Image credit: Mike Cameron/Redferns/Getty Images / Cesar Gueikian/Instagram)

Metallica fans have been asking for it for quite some time, but if a recent post from Cesar Gueikian is anything to go by, it looks as though there’s a fairly strong chance we might see some James Hetfield Gibson signature guitars very soon.

The firm’s CEO has a solid track record of teasing upcoming releases – from Murphy Lab acoustics to the Gibson Victory model – and it looks as though he’s back to his old tricks once again, having posted a new photo that sees him putting the finishing touches to a Custom Shop Explorer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.