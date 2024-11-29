With a whopping $6,000 off this guitar, Sweetwater is looking to seek and destroy all other Black Friday deals with the most drastic price drop we’ve ever seen

Despite Kirk Hammett's legendary Gibson Flying V seeing a staggering $6,000 discount, it's still out of reach for many - so why not build your own for only $116?

Gibson Flying V deal
(Image credit: Gibson)

When you think of iconic electric guitars, there are a few that immediately spring to mind. Hendrix’s legendary white Strat, Gary Moore’s Greeny, Eddie’s larger-than-life Frankenstein, and, of course, Kirk Hammett’s ‘79 Gibson Flying V. Responsible for producing the solos and riffs that would catapult Metallica from thrash’s underground heroes to mainstream metal monsters, this unassuming black V has gone on to develop a cult-like following – and now thanks to Sweetwater, you can own a perfect replica. Originally priced at $14,999, the American music retail giant has slashed a mammoth $6,000 off the price, bringing it down to $8,999. 

Hammett partners with the Gibson Custom Shop to perfectly and precisely replicate his beloved ‘79 Flying V. Just like the original, this new version features a mahogany body, a three-piece mahogany “V” neck, a beautiful rosewood fingerboard, and a late ’70s Tune-o-matic bridge. 

Gibson Custom Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V
Gibson Custom Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V: was US$14,999 now US$8,999 at Sweetwater Sound

Only 200 of these guitars were ever produced worldwide, and Sweetwater is now offering you the opportunity to get your hands on one at a much lower price. With a whopping $6,000 slashed off the price, we can assure you that you won’t be able to get one of these guitars any cheaper!

View Deal

