With a whopping $6,000 off this guitar, Sweetwater is looking to seek and destroy all other Black Friday deals with the most drastic price drop we’ve ever seen

When you think of iconic electric guitars, there are a few that immediately spring to mind. Hendrix’s legendary white Strat, Gary Moore’s Greeny, Eddie’s larger-than-life Frankenstein, and, of course, Kirk Hammett’s ‘79 Gibson Flying V. Responsible for producing the solos and riffs that would catapult Metallica from thrash’s underground heroes to mainstream metal monsters, this unassuming black V has gone on to develop a cult-like following – and now thanks to Sweetwater, you can own a perfect replica. Originally priced at $14,999, the American music retail giant has slashed a mammoth $6,000 off the price , bringing it down to $8,999.

Hammett partners with the Gibson Custom Shop to perfectly and precisely replicate his beloved ‘79 Flying V. Just like the original, this new version features a mahogany body, a three-piece mahogany “V” neck, a beautiful rosewood fingerboard, and a late ’70s Tune-o-matic bridge.

To add even more authenticity, every scrape, scratch, dent, and mod has been included – sat next to the original, we’re confident you’d never be able to tell the difference. As you’d expect, the Gibson Custom Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V comes with an SKB Flying V case that mirrors Kirk’s original, with a vast assortment of Metallica-themed case candy.

For context for how good a deal this is, at $8,999, the Kirk Hammett Flying V is now $1,000 cheaper than the Gibson Custom 1958 Korina Flying V, which is currently $9,999!

Gibson Custom Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V: was US$14,999 now US$8,999 at Sweetwater Sound Only 200 of these guitars were ever produced worldwide, and Sweetwater is now offering you the opportunity to get your hands on one at a much lower price. With a whopping $6,000 slashed off the price, we can assure you that you won’t be able to get one of these guitars any cheaper!

Cheaper alternatives

Okay, we’re very aware that this guitar is expensive and out of reach for most players. With that in mind, we thought we’d offer a few V-shaped alternatives that are a little kinder on your wallet. First up, we thought we’d start with another thrash legend, Gary Holt. Right now, you can bag the LTD Gary Holt GH-SV Signature V for only $1,599 , that’s a saving of $400.

Jumping over to Guitar Center, and we’ve found $80 off the ever-popular Jackson Rhoads JS32T FSR in a stunning natural oil finish. Featuring everything from a compound radius fingerboard, 24 jumbo frets, and a duo of high-output pickups, this is a lot of guitar for the money. Grab this one for only $199 at Guitar Center.

Continuing with cut-price Jackson models, and there’s also $60 off the celebrated Jackson JS Rhoads JS32T . This is a very popular model for beginner metalheads looking to get their first V, and it’s easy to see why. This is a well-made, well-spec’d and well-priced V that is a total steal at only $249.

Lastly, why not build your own? If you head over to Amazon, you can find the Music-Life V-style DIY Guitar Kit . For only $116, you can put together your very own V and customize it to your own personal tastes – and you never know, maybe you’ll become as iconic as Hammett and Gibson will make a high-end replica.

