“Being mostly a humbucker guy, it’s a really cool tonal change”: Warren Haynes’ transition from humbucker loyalist to P-90 fan is complete – with the launch of his signature Gibson Les Paul
The Gov't Mule guitar hero's newest signature has been a long time coming, and arrives after Haynes pivoted towards P-90 tones
Warren Haynes' long-awaited P-90 Les Paul signature guitar has been given an official release after months of anticipation.
Back in November 2024, the Gov’t Mule and former Allman Brothers Band electric guitar star teased he had not one, but two Gibson guitars in the works. They had a surprising spec, though – they were promised to come loaded with P-90s, rather than humbuckers.
It was a curious choice for the humbucker loyalist, but one that came after Haynes himself decided to double down on his fondness for P-90 pickups. When rumors of the LP first surfaced, Haynes said as much, when he asserted: “I am about to delve into the P-90 world pretty hard.”
The guitar itself broke cover back at NAMM this year, but now Haynes’ stylish new single-cut has been given its official release.
We knew what it looked like, of course – it was present during Gibson’s behind-closed-doors product preview display – so the gorgeous ’60s Cherry finish doesn’t surprise us, nor does the immaculate 1960s-inspired stylings of the wider instrument.
Its maple cap-topped mahogany body boasts sleek binding, as does the chunky ’50s Vintage profile mahogany neck, which also offers a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with acrylic trapezoid inlays.
It’s a very tidy Les Paul indeed, and the seeming lack of any Haynes insignia – there are no signatures or scrawls, not even on the truss rod cover – makes this particular LP look as though it's been lifted straight from the highest end of Gibson’s standard production guitars.
But, naturally, it is the unconventional pickup choice that makes it really stand out. The two P-90 DCs offer hum-free performance with authentic P-90 tones, and are both wired to a 15dB boost – located in between the control circuit knobs – that can be activated via a mini toggle switch.
“I’ve always been a Gibson guy – I got hooked on that sound as a teenager and have been playing them ever since,” says Warren Haynes. “Needless to say, I’m honored to be partnering with Gibson to release my Signature Les Paul Standard.
“Being traditionally a humbucker guy, I’m really loving the hum-free P-90s. It’s a really cool tonal change, and the boost offers even more tonal options. I’m really enjoying playing this guitar on stage and looking forward to using it in the studio.
“I’m equally psyched that other guitar players will now have the opportunity to own and play one as well.”
The Warren Haynes Les Paul Standard ’60s Cherry is available now for $2,799.
Visit Gibson for more.
