“Timeless models with a stunning new look”: Gibson’s new Dark Purple Burst is one of its tastiest finishes to date – and now it’s been extended to 3 classic designs

It’s ‘purple gain’ over at Gibson, with the firm rolling out exclusive gorgeous Dark Purple Burst finishes for its ES-335, SG Modern, and Les Paul Modern Studio electric guitars.

The trio of classic designs have been given an elegant new colorway with a gloss finish for the ES-335 and SG Modern, and satin for the Les Paul. Together, they look to deliver “timeless models with a stunning new look” – a very fair observation.

The drop follows the release of the Dark Purple Burst Les Paul Standards, which arrived in September last year.

The ES-335's specs nod to its heritage via an acrylic dot inlay rosewood fingerboard, which sits on a rounded C-profile mahogany neck.

It offers T-type humbucking pickups with a hand-wired control assembly, while vintage deluxe tuners and keystone buttons continue the vintage veneer. There’s also a classic ABR-1 bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece combo.

(Image credit: Gibson)

As you’d have guessed from its name, the SG Modern aims to take the classic and sprinkle in some contemporary updates. As such, it brings together an AA figured maple top with mahogany for its body – a combination Gibson says is “renowned for its resonance and sustain”.

There’s a 24-fret, compound radius ebony fretboard with mother-of-pearl inlays, and an asymmetrical Slim Taper profile for “fast and silky access to the highest frets”.

Burstbucker Pro Alnico 5 humbuckers have been chosen, which offer added versatility through a push/pull Top Hat control pot.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The trio is rounded out by the Les Paul Modern Studio that, like the SG Modern, melds classic touches with modern refinements.

A weight-relieved mahogany body and maple cap steps away from the Les Paul’s weighty heritage. The bound neck has a compound radius ebony 'board, and a modern contoured heel for improved playability and upper fret access.

Further modern appointments include coil-tapping, phase control, and pure bypass switching capabilities for its 490R and 498T pickups. It also comes with a soft shell case.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson, which re-entered the amp-making game at the start of the year, has also recently released an affordable Epiphone Vintage Firebird, a non-reverse Firebird V 12-string, and treated some of its revered acoustic guitars to tuxedo treatment and rosewood reinvention. The ever-busy luthier shows no signs of slowing down.

The ES-335 ($3,499), SG Modern ($2,499), and Les Paul Modern Studio ($1,999) are available to order exclusively via Gibson.com and the Gibson Garage.

Head to Gibson to find out more.