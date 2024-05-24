“Timeless models with a stunning new look”: Gibson’s new Dark Purple Burst is one of its tastiest finishes to date – and now it’s been extended to 3 classic designs

By
published

ES-335, SG Modern and Les Paul Modern Studio guitars have been treated to the standout finish

Gibson dark purple burst
(Image credit: Gibson)

It’s ‘purple gain’ over at Gibson, with the firm rolling out exclusive gorgeous Dark Purple Burst finishes for its ES-335, SG Modern, and Les Paul Modern Studio electric guitars

The trio of classic designs have been given an elegant new colorway with a gloss finish for the ES-335 and SG Modern, and satin for the Les Paul. Together, they look to deliver “timeless models with a stunning new look” – a very fair observation. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.