“We wanted to pay tribute to Grace Under Pressure by building off of my favorite guitar from that period”: Alex Lifeson celebrates 40 years of a Rush classic by launching a next-gen Sportscaster replica

The Lerxst Grace is inspired by Lifeson’s original Hentor Sportscaster, complete with a red finish, mirror pickguard and HSS pickup configuration

(Image credit: Lerxst / Richard Sibbald)

Alex Lifeson and his new gear venture Lerxst are celebrating 40 years of Rush’s barnstorming LP Grace Under Pressure with the release of a limited-edition signature guitar.

Named Grace, the Strat-style electric guitar is being touted as “an evolved take of a modern classic” with much of its template coming from the “world-class” Lerxst x Godin Limelight six-string.

