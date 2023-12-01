“A never-before-seen price point for the company”: Manson ushers in a new era with its all-new Junior collection – its most affordable series yet, which sees the debut of a Strat-style Verona model

Manson has announced the arrival of its all-new Junior collection – an assortment of electric guitars that represent the UK brand’s most affordable instruments to date.

The Junior collection comprises two distinct models. First is the Manson stalwart MA body shape, which puts a futuristic, space-age spin on the classic single-cut, Telecaster-inspired template.

Indeed, it’s the same model shape that Muse’s Matt Bellamy has recruited for all of his signature Manson guitars thus far, and is the design that the company has otherwise remained faithful to for almost the entirety of its lineup.

But what’s more noteworthy is actually the second Junior model, which has been introduced as the Verona – a new body shape for Manson that is decidedly more Stratocaster in its appearance.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Manson) (Image credit: Manson)

The arrival of a standard Strat-style model from Manson comes after Bellamy himself was spotted playing a similarly shaped six-string live on stage, and almost 10 months to the day that the brand shed greater light on what was then a Fender-inspired prototype for the Muse man.

Rather fittingly, Bellamy was filmed recruiting his Strat-y sidepiece to play the clean lines on a then-new track titled Verona. Coincidence? Probably not.

For the Junior collection, though, that all-new Verona template has been stripped back to the bare essentials, and represents an entry point model that will no doubt be far more attainable than Bellamy’s own signature Verona, should it ever get a general release.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Manson) (Image credit: Manson)

In fact, both the MA Junior and Verona Junior models weigh in at what Manson calls “a never-before-seen price point for the company,” and it’s true – these are Manson’s most affordable built-in-the-UK models to date.

In the brand’s own words, “Produced in the same Ashburton workshops as the recently announced “New Era” MB-1 guitars, they have undergone the same extensive programming development whilst emphasizing production methods to create a very high-spec instrument at a new entry price.”

Despite the different body templates, each Junior model features the same specs. That means there is a rather intriguing obeche body, as well as a maple neck and 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Manson) (Image credit: Manson)

The 25.5” scale six-string also comes kitted out with a sole humbucker – giving it serious Tom DeLonge Fender vibes – which is revealed to be a Manson Dirty Rascal Alnico V unit. This is wired to a push/pull volume pot that triggers a series/parallel function for the coils, and a Kill button.

Other notable appointments include the hard anodized aluminum scratchplates, Gotoh 510 hardware used across the board – hardtail bridges included – and the generous display of eye-popping finishes: Open Pore Neon Green, Miami Blue, Neon Pink, Dry Satin Black, and Vivid Mustard Yellow.

Each unit comes with a MONO gig bag, and left-hand models are also available to order from release at no extra cost.

As for price, each Junior model will be available from £1,399 (approx. $1,767).

Keep your eyes peeled on Manson’s official website for more information as it comes in.