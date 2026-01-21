“A PRS hollowbody baritone has never been done before”: Ed Sheeran teams up with PRS on a signature model that's a brand first – and is limited to a thousand pieces

NAMM 2026: PRS has launched a surprise new signature guitar for Ed Sheeran, and the SE Cosmic Splash is a tastily specced hollowbody baritone limited to just 1,000 pieces.

That’s right, we got an Ed Sheeran baritone before GTA6.

Following on from signatures with Martin and Lowden Guitars, the Shape of You songsmith has linked up with PRS for a rather striking six-string with an extended 27.7” scale length.

Even wilder, it’s the first time PRS has ever made a hollowbody baritone guitar, save for the one-off Drive guitar it made with Sheeran for the new F1: The Movie soundtrack.

The unique visage of the PRS SE Ed Sheeran “Cosmic Splash” Limited Edition is a replica of one of Sheeran’s Cosmic Carpark paintings from 2025. The series of artworks helped raise funds for the Ed Sheeran Foundation, which helps support music education across the UK.

Meanwhile, its fretboard inlays, featuring play, pause, rewind, fast-forward, and stop symbols, nod to the Englishman’s new Stereo series of albums, which kicked off with Play last year.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars / Mikko Dumadag)

But it’s not just about the aesthetics. The guitar is saddled with a collaborative PRS/LR Baggs Piezo system, 85/15 “S” pickups, and the ability to blend those two voicings, or isolate one from the other. Onboard controls give players autonomy over Magnetic Volume, Piezo Volume, and Tone, with a three-way pickup switch also in play.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond that, there's a PRS adjustable stoptail bridge with six saddles, and PRS-branded lightweight tuners – whilst a shallow violin carve merges with a flatback body, for the best of acoustic and electric guitar characteristics.

Tonewoods see a mahogany body paired with a maple top, a set maple neck with a “wide fat” shape, and a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with a 10" radius.

“A PRS hollowbody baritone has never been done before,” says loop pedal whizz, Ed Sheeran. “It's super special. I've been using it all tour, and I love it.

“It's a limited edition, so it will go fast,” he adds, “but there's more to come, so stay tuned.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: PRS Guitars / Mikko Dumadag) (Image credit: PRS Guitars / Mikko Dumadag) (Image credit: PRS Guitars / Mikko Dumadag)

It comes in Standard B tuning (B-E-A-D-F#-B) with a gig bag and a signed 8x8" print of the Cosmic Splash artwork, all to the tune of $1,599.

See PRS for more.

Alongside the arrival of John Mayer's Grateful Dead PRS Silver Sky, the launch sees Paul Reed Smith's company off to a promising start in 2026.