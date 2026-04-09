“People are gonna be like, ‘What is that?!’” PRS is championing a new tonewood – and it’s already been adopted for an artist signature

PRS has introduced a range of six limited-edition electric guitars that showcase the latest unorthodox wood choice that the brand is currently championing.

Paul Reed Smith has a solid track record for pushing the boat out when it comes to experimenting with specs, and has in the past championed various appointment changes that have sought to elevate both sound and style.

This is, after all, the man who previously dabbled in chaltecoco – a wood traditionally used for fence posts in Guatemala. From the reinvention of its tuning machines to the development of its Narrowfield pickups, PRS has never rested on its laurels as far as innovation is concerned.

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Now, it’s flying the flag for a new wood choice that will be used for a limited run across six of its models, Mangifera Indica – aka mango wood.

Mango: Sourcing Wood & Crafting Character | PRS Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Mango wood is rooted in sustainability and traditional instrument woodworking, and has a history in ukulele and percussion instruments. In recent years, it’s become increasingly popular in the guitar, with Faith using it to produce a range of acoustic guitars.

But for electrics, mango wood is a rare sight. For this new run, PRS has elected to use mango tops for both their visual style – which offers a unique figure variety often referred to as ‘bee wing’ – and sustainability as a farmed tree.

As PRS explains, when a mango tree gets old and declines in fruit production, it is then harvested and its wood salvaged. It’s said to be similar to maple, but a bit lighter in weight and less dense.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PRS) (Image credit: PRS)

The result is, in true PRS style, a collection of guitars that look rather stunning indeed. Six variants have been made available across the Core Series: Custom 24, Custom 24-08, Studio, Special Semi-Hollow, McCarty 594 and Paul’s Guitar. Each model is limited to just two colorways and 200 pieces.

It’s causing a bit of a buzz in the PRS factory. Not only is it already one of the firm’s favorite woods to work with, artists are taking note – and it’s already made its way onto a signature guitar.

Image 1 of 6 PRS Mango Top Paul's Guitar in Tiger Eye (Image credit: PRS) PRS Mango Top Special Semi-Hollow in Faded Blue Whale (Image credit: PRS) PRS Mango Top Custom 24 in Blood Orange (Image credit: PRS) PRS Mango Top McCarty 594 in Black Gold (Image credit: PRS) PRS Mango Top Studio in Cobalt Smokeburst (Image credit: PRS) PRS Mango Top Custom 24-08 in Purple Mist (Image credit: PRS)

“The exciting thing for me is to start to witness artists playing it,” says Bryan Ewald, PRS Product Specialist. “Mark Holcomb has adopted the mango wood for his signature model. So Mark will be out there, he's gonna be playing on stage on tour everywhere, and people are gonna be like, ‘What is that?!’”

“Right now we have a lot of these running through the shop,” adds Paul Miles, Director of Manufacturing, “and every day there's usually a crowd around one of them.”

Other specs include ziricote headstock fretboards and headstocks veneers, and assortment of PRS pickups and hardware that would come as standard on the respective models. An array of appropriately eye-catching colorways – from Faded Blue Whale to Cobalt Smokeburst – are available across the range.

Head over to PRS to find out more.