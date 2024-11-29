The PRS SE NF3 was deemed one mod away from perfection in our review. Now you can grab one for $679 on Black Friday – and save $120 for the tweaks

News
By
published

Guitarist said the Indonesian-made SE NF3 could be modded to make it “dangerously close to the US builds” with this quick control tweak

PRS SE NF3
(Image credit: Future)

PRS’ SE NF3 caused a huge stir when it landed earlier this year, bringing something truly different to the bolt-on S-style market – not least, its unique noise-cancelling Narrowfield pickups. It looked like excellent value on launch at $799, but this Black Friday you can get 15% off the PRS SE NF3 at Guitar Center.

In past years we’ve gotten used to some of the more, er, outlandish finish options and odder specs getting reduced for Black Friday – but provided those Kylo Ren style p’ups are working for you – then you’re going to bag an absolute beast of a guitar here for the cash.

PRS SE NF3
PRS SE NF3: was US$799 now US$679.15 at Guitar Center

You can save $120 off the PRS SE NF3 list price at Guitar Center this weekend. The model brought something genuinely new to the S-style table earlier this year, with its unique Narrowfield hum-canceling pickups and 25” scale-length – and was described as coming “dangerously close” to the firm’s hallowed US builds. Use the saving to make some minor mods and you’ll have a serious player on your hands...

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.