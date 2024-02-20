“The most affordable guitar in the PRS catalog”: PRS’ new SE CE 24 Standard Satin costs $499 – but it’s more than just a beginner guitar

PRS has bolstered its SE range of affordable electric guitars with an all-new design that makes the Maryland brand even more accessible.

The PRS SE CE 24 Standard Satin weighs in at just $499, a price point that makes this well-spec’d instrument the most affordable guitar in the entire PRS catalog.

A PRS that costs just shy of $500 is bound to pique the interest of the average player, and while that price tag will make this particular guitar sit within the budget of many aspiring and beginner electric guitar players, the brand itself is quick to note its affordability is not indicative of any compromises or shortcomings.

Rather, the SE CE 24 Standard Satin is seen as a PRS model proper, fashioned with “all the attention to detail” expected from other SE offerings, suitable for amateurs and intermediate players alike.

As Jack Higginbotham, PRS COO, says, “It is difficult to speak briefly about the SE CE 24 Standard Satin. The price of this guitar implies that it is probably a great beginner guitar – it is. But, I imagine for some it also implies that it is lacking in some way – it is not.

“This guitar is full of all the attention to detail we have infused into the SE Series: the neck, pickups, playability, and vibe are pure PRS,” he adds. “More than that, this new satin finish makes a very lively guitar because it is so thin, but it is also incredibly durable, so it can withstand a bit of abuse. This is a quintessential player’s guitar.”

In an age when guitars are getting more expensive, and the ongoing cost of living crisis is rendering guitar shopping obsolete, the presence of a new, affordable and impressively styled model from one of guitar’s biggest brands makes for a hopeful statement.

Indeed, while $25k electric guitars and acoustic guitars inspired by cryptocurrencies seem to be becoming the norm, the arrival of the SE CE 24 is a nice reminder that the larger brands are indeed still taking affordability into consideration.

To that end, this PRS looks to be an impressive bit of kit for the $499 mark. For that, you get an all-mahogany body and a bolt-on maple neck, as well as a genuine rosewood fretboard (not a cheaper alternative, notably) and PRS 85/15 S pickups.

What’s more, the humbuckers are wired to a push/pull tone control – as well as a standard three-way selector toggle switch – for even more tonal flexibility.

Other appointments worth noting include the 25” scale length, the classic PRS shallow violin body curve, a six-saddle tremolo bridge and a 10” fingerboard radius. There are also three colorways on tap: Charcoal, Turquoise and Vintage Cherry.

“This introduction marks the most affordable guitar in the PRS catalog and is designed to support everyone from first-time players to budget-conscious guitarists to professional musicians,” the brand says in a statement.

“Modeled after the company’s classic CE 24 model, the SE CE 24 Standard Satin is an all-mahogany workhorse, full of PRS DNA and quality.”

To find out more, head over to PRS Guitars.