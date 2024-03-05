“The wait is over – now you can have it all”: Dave Grohl’s Epiphone DG-335, the most demanded signature model in its 151-year history, is finally here – and it costs less than you might expect

Epiphone has officially unveiled the Dave Grohl DG-335 – an affordable take on the Foo Fighters’ frontman’s sought-after Gibson signature guitar.

As we reported in January, when we got an exclusive sneak preview of the DG-335 at Gibson’s LA artist showroom, the model is reportedly the most requested in Epiphone’s history.

That’s not hard to believe, either, given the seemingly insatiable demand that surrounded the limited release of Grohl’s Gibson Custom Shop signature model.

“Dave Grohl is an alternative rock legend who needs no introduction,” notes Epiphone. “A longtime Gibson user, his previous Gibson signature guitars have remained extraordinarily popular and command premium prices on the used market – when you can find one.”

The arrival of the Chinese-made Epiphone model should go some way to address that pent-up demand, combining the distinctive features of his US model with the increasingly respected quality and reduced cost of the brand’s offshore builds.

As with its luxurious predecessor, the Epiphone recreates a unique blend of inspiration, drawing on elements of Gibson’s Trini Lopez and ES-335 semi-hollow guitar builds – and the distinctive Pelham Blue finish that has become synonymous with Grohl’s build.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epiphone) (Image credit: Epiphone) (Image credit: Epiphone)

Like the Epiphone Greeny, or more recent Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom, the DG-335 is another addition to the firm’s Inspired by Gibson Custom line – a premium offshore spec that typically carries an entry-level Gibson price tag, but gets you a lot more for your money.

As such, you get a hefty one-piece mahogany neck – a significant difference from the usual scarf-jointed, two-piece builds on Epiphone ES models – plus the Firebird-like headstock, a layered maple/poplar body and a laurel fretboard.

The gloss-finished body has the same Trini Lopez-inspired diamond sound holes found on Grohl’s go-to electric guitar – a theme that is also reflected in the split-diamond inlays (made of mother of pearl).

Another headline feature is the inclusion of a pair of Gibson’s USA Burstbucker humbuckers. These are bundled with a generous array of premium hardware and compentry, including Grover Mini-Rotomatic tuners, Locktone Tune-O-Matic bridge and stopbar, Switchcraft toggle and jack, CTS pots and Mallory capacitors.

It all comes wrapped up in an Epiphone Dave Grohl hardshell case.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Epiphone) (Image credit: Epiphone)

When GW’s Editor-in-Chief, Mike Astley-Brown, got his hands on the DG-335 back in January, he was suitably impressed.



“That Pelham Blue finish looks gorgeous up close,” noted MAB. “And the build quality is on point, as we've experienced with so many of the Epiphones we've come into contact with lately. The China factory really is turning out remarkable work.

“Playability-wise, there's a seriously chunky neck onboard, making it a satisfying experience for Grohl's stock-in-trade rhythm work. The Burstbuckers deliver a decent amount of aggression, but they're rounded and full, with the woody, hollow quality you'd expect from this kind of build.

“In short, it's everything you'd want from an Epiphone Dave Grohl model. We're intrigued to see if any more finishes surface down the line, too.”

(Image credit: Epiphone)

What we didn’t have at that point was the price – and the price tags have sometimes been a point of contention when it comes to Epiphone’s top Inspired by Gibson Custom builds.

However, given we expected something around the $1,499 mark – even saw some predictions of $1,900 for this build – we’re pleasantly surprised to see it come in for $1,299.

Yes, it’s still a significant chunk of change for a Chinese-made instrument, but this is the reality in 2024 – big-name guitars are more expensive.

Perhaps it’s just the mental conditioning of the 2023 price rises – or the fact it’s cleverly come right after Epiphone’s luxurious Inspired by Gibson Custom Firebird V (which, at $1,799 was it’s most expensive offshore model yet) – but given the spec and re-tooling involved in the build, $1,299 feels eminently reasonable.

As Epiphone notes on its site: “The wait is over – now you can have it all.”

The prediction of many is that it will be the year’s best-selling signature guitar – and based on the above, we think that is very likely to be the case.

For more information, head to Epiphone.