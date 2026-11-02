Peterson releases Eddie Van Halen signature tuner – and it has ‘sweetened’ tuning presets inspired by the guitar legend’s tone

Peterson has released a signature Eddie Van Halen guitar tuner, and it’s decked out in the virtuoso’s unmistakable red, white, and black colorway.

But what's more, it hopes to help players get closer to his much sought after sound in a whole new way.

Built to have a “±0.1 cent accuracy”, the latest offering from the tapping wizard’s preferred tuner brand has gone through a few major changes. The old mechanical disc that was central to the 1970s-era design Van Halen favored has been replaced by a high-definition LCD strobe.

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

The StroboStomp EVH also notably comes loaded with 13 exclusive EVH 'Sweetener' tuning presets. These have been calibrated to the tunings used across Van Halen’s game-changing 1978 debut album, and there are 11 accompanying bass presets, too.

Each preset corresponds to a different track on the album, as Eddie’s tunings usually and very subtly tweaked the odd string, with the idea that they would help certain chords and riffs sound sweeter.

As Peterson says, the entire album was tracked in Eb Standard, with the guitars sitting just above it almost throughout. There is one exception, which is slightly flat. This tuner packs all that nuance into one convenient package.

Beyond Eddie’s personal preferences, there are over 158 Sweetened and Guided Tunings on board, with USB connectivity for players wanting to dial in their own custom tuning.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The resulting pedal, Peterson says, has the “same red glow and same rock-solid precision,” of the original, “now in a pedal tuner inspired by one of rock's most iconic guitarists.”

The Peterson StroboStomp EVH is available now for $179.

See Peterson for more.