"He said, 'If you got in the band, what would you do?' I said, 'I always wanted a White Falcon.' Everything I owned, I put into that": Billy Duffy spent his life savings on his first Gretsch – now he's got a signature model to mark 40 years of The Cult

The Falcon has played a key part in helping Duffy form his signature blend of psychedelic gothic hard rock over the past four decades

Celebrating 40 Years of The Cult with The G8424TG Billy Duffy Signature Falcon | Gretsch Guitars - YouTube Celebrating 40 Years of The Cult with The G8424TG Billy Duffy Signature Falcon | Gretsch Guitars - YouTube
Watch On

Gretsch has partnered with The Cult’s Billy Duffy to produce a new Falcon signature guitar in celebration of the band’s 40th Anniversary.

Gretsch 8424 Billy Duffy White Falcon
(Image credit: Gretsch)
Gretsch 8424 Billy Duffy White Falcon
(Image credit: Gretsch)

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.