“Available for the first time ever”: Fender launches the Tom DeLonge ‘Padre’ Strat – reviving a super-rare prototype that predates the original TD signature Stratocaster

A 300-piece run of the blink-182 guitarist’s elusive Padre Strat is about to drop

Tom DeLonge Padre Stratocaster
(Image credit: Getty Images / Fender / To The Stars)

Fender has officially announced a new ‘Padre’ version of Tom DeLonge’s sought-after signature Strat years after the elusive original was first built.

It continues Fender’s current theme of blink-182 revival electric guitars, having brought back DeLonge’s ultra-minimalist signature Strat last summer.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.