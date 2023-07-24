It’s official: the Fender Tom DeLonge Stratocaster is coming back – with one neat twist

Earlier this month, Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge posted a series of photos with what looked suspiciously like a new version of his sought-after signature Stratocaster, sending the rumor mill into overdrive. Now, we can confirm the Tom DeLonge Stratocaster is definitely making a comeback – and it will be available very soon indeed.
A new video posted to both DeLonge and Fender’s social media accounts depicts the guitarist holding a gleaming new version of his signature Stratocaster, as he speaks to camera, “Doing something super-special with Fender and the Stratocaster – stay tuned for more information”.
Fender’s accompanying caption is more forthright: “You heard @tomdelonge: the Strat is coming BACK! Head to the link in bio for a first look and sign up for a chance to win your own Tom Delonge Stratocaster.”
Heading to said link reveals the sought-after Strat will be back soon – so soon, in fact, it’s available from tomorrow (July 25) as a limited-edition release. Fender is inviting keen DeLonge followers to sign up to its mailing list to get the lowdown and be in with a chance of winning one.
The webpage also reveals one neat difference between the original model and the reissue: a ‘tom’ neckplate, with a lil’ alien dude as the ‘o’ (check it out at the top of the page). The original simply read ‘Tom DeLonge’ in block capitals.
Discontinued in 2004 when DeLonge jumped ship to Gibson, the TD Stratocaster has since become something of a cult classic, with used prices soaring to $2,000 on Reverb.
The guitar’s no-nonsense spec includes a single Seymour Duncan Invader humbucker, hardtail bridge and oversized ’70s Strat headstock, and it looks as the new model stays true to that keep-it-simple-stupid configuration.
We’re hoping the reissue paves the way for a full release of DeLonge’s single-pickup Starcaster design, which has been his main guitar since returning to the Blink-182 fold.
For now, pop back tomorrow and we’ll bring you the full lowdown on the Tom DeLonge Stratocaster’s triumphant return…