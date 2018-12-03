Electro-Harmonix Debuts Two New Pedals

Electro-Harmonix has unveiled two new pedals, the Flatiron Fuzz and the Sovtek Deluxe Big Muff Pi.

The Flatiron Fuzz (pictured above) is an op-amp powered fuzz/distortion. EHX is touting the new pedal as its take on the RAT2, with a Seventies-style circuit and symmetrical hard clipping.

The Flatiron Fuzz features three controls: Volume, Drive and Filter. Volume sets the output level while Drive adjusts the amount of sustain and distortion. The Filter control is a low pass filter with a movable cut-off frequency, enabling the user to dial in a wide range of high end tones.

EHX Sovtek Deluxe Big Muff (Image credit: EHX)

The Sovtek Deluxe Big Muff, meanwhile, features:

1. MIDS EQ – Parametric MIDS EQ section with a selectable center frequency ranging from 310Hz to 5.0kHz, a level control with up to 10dB of boost or cut and a high/low Q switch that sets the resonance/bandwidth of the EQ.

2. FOOTSWITCH for MIDS EQ – Dedicated on/off footswitch with status LED for the MIDS EQ circuit.

3. GATE – Noise gate to remove unwanted hiss and hum.

4. BLEND – Mix control for the dry and distorted signals. Enables bass players to retain their signal’s low end; also useful when layering in other distortion pedals.

5. WICKER – With the switch up, high frequency bandwidth is opened up for a more pronounced attack. Switch down yields the traditional Green Russian sound.

6. EXPRESSION PEDAL INPUT – Sweeps the frequency of the MIDS EQ to create wah wah and cocked wah effects.

7. TRUE BYPASS – Maintains signal path integrity in bypass mode.

The pedal comes equipped with a 9Volt battery and will accept an optional EHX 9.6DC200mA power supply.

The Electro-Harmonix Flatiron Fuzz and Sovtek Deluxe Big Muff pedals are available now for $72.70 and $149 respectively.

For more information, head on over to ehx.com.