Electro-Harmonix Introduces Battalion Preamp and DI for Bass

Electro-Harmonix has introduced the Battalion preamp and DI for bass, featuring a four-band equalizer, fully-featured MOSFET distortion section with three signal path options, a compressor, a noise gate and a comprehensive I/O.

From the company: The pedal’s four-band EQ section includes Bass (below 200Hz), Lo Mid (boost/cut at 280Hz), Hi Mid (Boost/cut at 750Hz) and Treble (boost/cut above 2kHz) controls. Its Distortion section is equipped with Level, Blend, Drive and Tone controls plus a dedicated footswitch.

Three signal flow modes determine where the distortion is applied within the signal chain and each delivers unique tonal variations. They are: Pre EQ, where the distortion comes before the EQ. Post EQ, where the distortion comes after the EQ and Dry EQ where only the dry signal mixed in with the Blend control is affected by the EQ.

The Battalion’s compressor is engaged via pushbutton and includes a level control and blue LED.

The pedal’s Gate knob sets the threshold for the noise gate while the -10dB Pad Button lets the pedal accommodate basses with both active and passive pickups. The Battalion includes a ¼" input jack, a ¼" output jack that is headphone ready, ¼" dry output and a balanced XLR output for use as a DI.

The DI features dedicated level, bypass and ground lift controls. The Battalion features all-analog circuitry, comes with an EHX9.6DC-200mA AC adapter, is available now and features a U.S. List Price of $197.10.