NAMM 2015: Electro-Harmonix Introduces C9 Organ Machine Pedal — Demo Video

Electro-Harmonix has introduced the C9 Organ Machine, the followup to the B9 Organ Machine, which was released in early 2014.

From the company:

The brand-new EHX C9 Organ Machine digs deeper into the cache of desirable classic organ tones with nine new organ presets utilizing the same technology found in the hit B9 Organ Machine.

As a respectful nod to the late Sixties and Seventies, the C9 pays homage to tones made famous by Keith Emerson, Ray Manzarek, Jon Lord, the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and more.

As is with the B9, the C9’s layout is straight forward and intuitive. A nine-position switch allows the player to select among different popular organ types.

The Organ volume knob controls the overall volume of the Organ Preset while Dry volume controls the volume of the untreated instrument level at the Organ Output jack. This enables a player to mix the sound of their original instrument with the organ to create lush layers, or mute it entirely.

A Mod control adjusts the speed of the modulation while Click controls the percussive click level or a parameter unique to the preset such as upper harmonic level or modulation depth. These controllable parameters were selected for each preset to optimize the tonal flexibility of each organ sound.

The EHX C9 Organ Machine picks up where the B9 left off and delivers even more flavors of classic organ tone in a rugged, affordable package. Check out the demo to hear it for yourself. The new C9 Organ Machine comes standard with an EHX 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter and carries a U.S. list price of $293.73.

For more about EHX, visit ehx.com.