Electro-Harmonix Introduces Canyon Delay/Looper Pedal

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Electro-Harmonix has introduced the Canyon Delay/Looper pedal, which features 10 effects plus a fully featured looper.

The Canyon delivers delay times of 5 milliseconds to three seconds and includes tap tempo with tap divide that can be controlled by the built-in footswitch or an external footswitch.

It is also equipped with a Tails switch that allows the user to choose whether echoes repeat or stop immediately when the pedal is switched to bypass.

The Canyon’s 11 modes are:

1. ECHO: Digital Delay

2. MOD: Modulated Delay: Modulation is added to give the delayed tone complexity and warmth.

3. MULTI: Multi-tap Delay: Each repeat occurs at exactly the same volume

4. REVRS: Reverse Delay: The echoes play in reverse. This is an intelligent reverse echo that analyses what’s being played for optimal accuracy

5. DMM: Deluxe Memory Man: A faithful emulation of the tone of the famous EHX bucket brigade, analog delay pedal

6. TAPE: Tape Delay: Simulates analog tape echoes including tape wow and flutter.

7. VERB: Reverb plus Delay: Each echo has plate reverb applied to it.

8. OCT: Octave Delay: Each repeat is progressively shifted up one octave

9. SHIM: Shimmer: Effect generates a rich octave-shifted wash of harmony

10. S/H: Sample and Hold: Senses a guitar being plucked and produces echoes indefinitely until another pluck is sensed

11. LOOP: Looper with up to 62 seconds of looping time.

The Canyon Delay & Looper also features powerful yet intuitive “hidden” parameters accessible thru its Secondary Knob Mode that enable the player to take greater control over its effects. The pedal comes equipped with a standard EHX 9.6DC200mA power supply, is available now and features a U.S. List Price of $185.40.

For more information, visit ehx.com.