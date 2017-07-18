Electro-Harmonix Introduces the Dual Expression Pedal

Electro-Harmonix has announced the introduction of a dual output expression pedal, featuring the company’s advanced polymer construction.

The Dual Expression Pedal’s dual-output design gives hands-free control of two devices from a single source. Each expression output has independent range and reverse plus a polarity switch for maximum compatibility with a wide range of gear. Two six foot TRS cables are included.

The Dual Expression Pedal carries a USA Street Price of $72.70 and is now available.

For more information, visit ehx.com.