Electro-Harmonix Introduces Next Step Pedalboard Cradle

EHX has created a convenient, secure way to mount any of their innovative Next Step Effects pedals to a pedalboard.

The new Pedalboard Cradle is custom-designed of a lightweight, durable polymer.

Measuring 8.875 x 4.375 x 0.625 inches, it adheres to a pedalboard with hook and loop fastener and the pedal rocks freely and securely within the cradle. When the musician is ready to pack up their pedalboard, a security strap locks down the Next Step Effect for transport.

The Electro-Harmonix line of Next Step Effects consists of the Crying Tone Wah, Expression Pedal, Pan Pedal, Talking Pedal and Volume Pedal. More information on these products can be found at ehx.com.

The Pedalboard Cradle carries a US List Price of $16.96.