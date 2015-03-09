Epiphone Introduces Limited Edition "1939" Century Guitar Amp — Video

Epiphone has introduced a classic for the 21st century.

The limited-edition “1939” Century Amp is a modern 18-watt all-tube, guitar amplifier with a 12-inch speaker that revives an Art Deco-era masterpiece from Epiphone’s early days in Manhattan.

The Epiphone “1939” Century is a faithful replica of the classic 1930s-era cabinet design, including bent rims, an all-metal handle, six-point star screws and vintage-style grill cloth, but with newly designed all-tube electronics.

Plus, the “1939” Century includes three uniquely voiced inputs and an internal bias adjustment for extra tone control.

In the late Thirties, Epiphone was already blazing a trail for what founder Epi Stathopoulo saw as the future—the electric guitar. And now in the 21st century, the “1939” Century Amp returns with a modern all-tube amp design with a powerful, full-toned 12-inch Electar speaker in a compact, easy-to-carry, cabinet that has been featured in every vintage guitar book!

For more information, watch the video below and visit the amp's page on epiphone.com.

Be sure to watch Guitar World's video review of this amp featuring Paul Riario!