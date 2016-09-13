Ernie Ball Launches Expression Overdrive and Ambient Delay Pedals

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Ernie Ball has begun taking pre-orders for its new Expression Overdrive and Ambient Delay pedals. These pedals allow on-the-fly, dynamic foot-control, giving players more sonic expression than traditional stomp pedals in a road-worthy metal construction.

Ernie Ball’s Expression Overdrive and Ambient Delay pedals—which are played and discussed by guitarist Ilan Rubin (Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves, New Regime) in the video below—also come with Ernie Ball’s newly engineered ultra-durable PVC-coated Kevlar cord and spring linkage for dependable performance under the most punishing conditions of professional use.

The new design replaces the traditional Vectran string in the Ernie Ball VP and VPJR series.

The Expression Overdrive delivers everything from a hint of natural tube-amp-like overdrive and rhythm crunch to searing lead tones. It features settings for drive, boost and tone, with a foot-sweepable overdrive control, making it effortless to go from clean to all-out growl and everything in between.

The Expression Series Ambient Delay hybrid provides 50 milliseconds to one second of delay time layered with reverb, for everything from slap-back to extended repeats. It features settings for delay time and feedback, reverb level, and a foot-sweepable effect level control to create anything from subtle textures to ambient soundscapes.

Both units are finished in polished gold and rose gold aluminum casings.

