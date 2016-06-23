Ernie Ball Music Man Exhibits JP16 Artist Series Collaboration with John Petrucci

Ernie Ball Music Man is displaying the JP16, a brand new guitar designed in collaboration with acclaimed guitarist John Petrucci (Dream Theater). This guitar is part of the Ernie Ball Music Man Artist Series, alongside models designed with St. Vincent (Annie Clark), Maroon 5’s James Valentine, Steve Lukather, Albert Lee and Steve Morse.

The Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci “JP16” offers an ideal combination of the JP15 and the original Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci signature model. The JP16 retains the styling of the current JP15, with highlights including a lightweight basswood body, high gloss Black Lava finish, and a new Floyd Rose 1000 Pro Floating Tremolo system. The JP16 also features the return of the original scooped forearm contour, which will provide hours of playing comfort. First fret JP16 logo, stainless steel frets and a smokey ebony fretboard are standard options on the ultra thin and fast figured, roasted maple neck. The JP16 comes with Schaller tuning machines as standard, a pair of custom DiMarzio humbuckers, and 20+ dB gain boost push/push volume pot provide the JP16 with plenty of sizzling tone. The guitar sports a 25.5-inch scale, gun-oil finish, 17-inch radius, and Ernie Ball’s trademarked 4-over-2 headstock and compensated nut, designed for superior tuning stability.

The Ernie Ball Music Man JP16 will be available for pre-sale July 1, 2016, at a U.S. street price of $2,499.00.

For more information, visit music-man.com.