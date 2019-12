Ernie Ball has unveiled the Axis Capo, which, according to the company, allows for fast and accurate single-handed key changes.

Additionally, a dual-radius design conforms to flat or curved fretboards, ensuring buzz-free operation on six- or seven-string electric and acoustic guitars.

The Axis Capo is available in black and silver for $14.99. Gold and bronze iterations are available for $16.99.

For more information, head to Ernie Ball.