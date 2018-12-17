ESP Debuts New LTD GL-200MT George Lynch Signature Model

ESP recently unveiled a whole bunch of new models for 2019. While we'll certainly be taking you through all of them in due time, we thought it prudent to highlight some of the most eye-catching instruments in the bunch, starting with the LTD GL-200MT George Lynch Signature Model.

Featuring an unmistakable yellow finish and tiger stripe graphics, the LTD GL-200MT is a lower-priced version of Lynch’s ESP M-1 Tiger guitar.

The guitar sports a bolt-on design with a basswood body, maple neck and fingerboard, a Floyd Rose bridge and a single ESP Designed LH-150B pickup in the bridge.

The price of the LTD GL-200MT George Lynch Signature has yet to be revealed.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to espguitars.com.