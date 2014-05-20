Eventide H9 EQ Algorithm Free Until June 20

Today, Eventide announced the release of a new version its H9 Control app for Windows, Mac and iOS, which includes a number of UI enhancements suggested by users and delivers a new algorithm to the H9: EQ Compressor for H9.

EQ Compressor combines a multi-featured, parametric equalizer with a dynamic, intuitive compressor to create a tone shaping tool for guitar, voice or any spectrally rich sound.

The EQ section is comprised of four independent filters: two parametric bands, a low shelf and a high shelf.

“EQ Compressor has been in the works for quite a while and evolved over a period of alpha and beta testing,” said Ray Maxwell, vice president sales and marketing. “Despite the wide-range of effects that the H9 is capable of, 'spank' wasn’t one of them. It is now.”

EQ Compressor is available free to H9 owners through Friday, June 20.

For more information, visit eventide.com.