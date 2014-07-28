Eventide Pedals at 2014 Summer NAMM: TimeFactor Software Update, H9 Control — Demo Video

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2014 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

While we were there, we stopped by the Eventide booth. You can check out our video recap of the visit below.

In the video, we get to see a demonstration of the software update of the company's TimeFactor pedal and a look at the new H9 Control application.

Take a look