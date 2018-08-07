Fender Announces New Limited Edition Tele Thinline Super Deluxe

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has unveiled the latest addition to its much-buzzed-about Parallel Universe series of guitars, the Tele Thinline Super Deluxe.

Influenced by classic Tele Thinline and Gretsch designs, the Tele Thinline Super Deluxe features a double white-bound orange lacquer-finished Thinline alder body, with a silver sparkle pickguard and dual TV Jones Classic humbuckers.

The guitar also features a deep C-shaped neck with a 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard and block inlays, an American Professional Tele Deluxe hardtail bridge and a Limited Edition neck plate.

The Tele Thinline Super Deluxe is available now for $1,999.99.

