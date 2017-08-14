Fashion Brand Supreme Collaborates with Fender

(Image credit: Supreme)

Fender has teamed up with New York-based fashion brand Supreme to create a new Stratocaster.

This unique Strat sports the Supreme logo between its front two pickups and includes a Supreme–branded case, strap and picks.

It was Supreme, rather than Fender, that announced the collaboration, so information on the guitar is scant at the moment. Supreme did, however, mention that the guitar has a maple neck, three pickups, a five-way selector switch and a tremolo bridge.

More information will be provided on the guitar when it becomes available. In the meantime, you can gaze at a few photos below.