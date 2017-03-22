Fender Custom Shop Announces Bob Bain “Son of a Gunn” Telecaster

(Image credit: Fender Custom Shop)

The Fender Custom Shop has announced that its new limited-edition Bob Bain “Son of a Gunn” Telecaster will be released April 4.

The guitar, which was created by Master Builder Paul Waller, pays tribute to Bain, a legendary session guitarist, and is based on his Number One guitar, a 1953 Telecaster.

Bain's original guitar was used on thousands of sessions and can be heard on Henry Mancini’s Peter Gunn theme, the Batman theme (we're talking about the awesome Sixties TV show, of course) and Lalo Shrifrin’s Mission Impossible theme.

Bain also worked on recordings by Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ray Charles, Quincy Jones and many others, and—at 91—he's still playing today.

Below, check out a full-length photo of the guitar, some of its key features, a new photo of Bain and—weirdest of all—a vintage B/W video that shows Bain and his '53 Tele in action. You can see him clearly at the :50 mark. We believe it's from a TV show called Johnny Staccato.

Key features:

· Replica of Bob’s modified 1953 Fender Blackguard Telecaster

· Masterbuilt by Paul Waller

· Custom Relic lacquer finish replicating original guitar’s wear and tear

· Two-piece off-center select ash body

· 1-piece maple neck with soft “V” backshape

· 7.25” radius fingerboard

· 21 vintage frets

· Hand-wound ’51 Nocaster bridge pickup

· Seymour Duncan ’59 humbucking neck pickup

· Bigsby B16 vibrato tailpiece

· Deluxe hardshell case with certificate of authenticity.

Only 30 units will be available worldwide at select Fender Custom Shop dealers.

For more about the Fender Custom Shop, head here. For more about Bain, visit allmusic.com.