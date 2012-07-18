Fender Custom Shop Introduces Five Models to 2012 Limited Collection

The Fender Custom Shop has introduced five new models to its 2012 limited collection: four guitars and one bass. The new additions join 10 previously released models.

New to the collection is the 1963 Heavy Relic Stratocaster, which offers upgraded features and a serious relic treatment. Available in Black, it has a carefully selected alder body, mid-’60s oval “C”-shaped maple neck, 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard with medium jumbo frets, Texas Special pickups (neck, middle), Duncan JB Model SH-4 pickup (bridge), five-way switching and a push-pull volume pot that splits the bridge pickup.

The 1969 Relic Stratocaster has the Custom Shop’s most requested features, including a hand-selected alder body, reverse-headstock maple neck with 1969 “U”-shaped profile, 9.5”-radius round-lam maple fingerboard with medium jumbo frets, ’69-style Stratocaster pickups hand-wound by Abigail Ybarra, five-way pickup switching and modern wiring.

A workhorse tone-machine, the 1959 Heavy Relic Telecaster offers the kind of premium features usually reserved for master-built models. Available in Celadon Green, it features a Twisted Tele neck pickup and Nocaster bridge pickup — a blistering combination further intensified by a four-way pickup selector switch. Other features include a hand-selected alder body, maple neck with ’57 soft “V”-shaped profile, medium jumbo frets, and custom wiring.

The latest additions to the growing Cabronita family are the Relic La Cabronita “Boracha” Jazzmaster and Relic La Cabronita “Boracho” Bass. Released in 2011 with a single pickup, the Cabronita Jazzmaster is now upgraded with monster-sounding dual TV Jones Power’Tron pickups.

Other features include a hand-selected lightweight ash body, one-piece maple neck with large “C”-shaped profile, and custom S-1 switching. The “Boracho” bass sports a reverse lightweight ash Jazzmaster body, one-piece maple neck with “U”-shaped profile, bold-sounding TV Jones Thunder’Blade pickup, and custom Greasebucket tone circuit. Both models are available in Black.

All models include case, limited edition neck plate, Fender Custom Shop decal and certificate of authenticity.

Visit fendercustomshop.com for more information.