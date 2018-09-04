Fender Debuts Limited Edition Whiteguard Strat

Fender has debuted the latest model in its ongoing Parallel Universe series, the Whiteguard Strat.

The limited-edition Whiteguard Strat seeks to blend the twang of a Telecaster with the sleek contours of a Strat. It features an Ash Strat body with a lacquer finish and a custom-shaped white pickguard.

The guitar also features 22 narrow-tall frets, a Modern C”-shaped maple Tele neck, a 9.5”-radius fingerboard and Fender Custom Shop ‘51 Nocaster single-coil bridge and neck pickups.

The Limited Edition Whiteguard Strat is available now for $1,999.

For more on the instrument, head on over to fender.com.