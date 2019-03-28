Fender Debuts New Duff McKagan Deluxe Precision Bass

Fender has debuted its new Duff McKagan Deluxe Precision bass.

The Duff McKagan Deluxe is based on the ‘80s Jazz Bass Special McKagan used during the recording of Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction.

The bass features a black painted “Modern C”-shaped quartersawn maple neck with a “Deluxe Jazz Bass Special” headstock logo and a rosewood fingerboard with pearloid block inlays, along with the number “12” at the twelfth fret.

The Duff McKagan Deluxe Precision also comes with a Hipshot Bass Xtender—for fast drop-tuning—a Precision Bass split-coil pickup with a Seymour Duncan STKJ2B Jazz Bass single-coil bridge pickup and a Fender TBXTM (Treble/Bass Expander) tone circuit.

A Pure Vintage ‘70s bridge, a Duff skull n’ crossbones neck plate and a deluxe gig bag also come standard.

The Fender Duff McKagan Deluxe Precision bass is available now for $1,199.

For more info on the instrument, head on over to fender.com.