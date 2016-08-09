Fender Digital Launches Fender Tune App for iPhone

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) has announced the launch of the brand’s self-produced mobile app, Fender Tune.

Fender Tune, which was designed by Fender Digital, the brand’s new digital subsidiary, is a free iOS guitar and bass tuner app that's available for download in the App Store.

We downloaded it yesterday, and some of us have already made it our new "official" tuning app. The interface is user-friendly and very easy to figure out. You can check out the two videos below to see what we mean.

“Fender Tune is the first in a suite of products we are creating that will enable players of all levels to evolve their skill sets, bridging our physical products with innovative digital assets,” said Ethan Kaplan, general manager and chief product officer of Fender Digital. “We are creating an entire ecosystem, a connected series of applications for players to make them play better, make it easier and more fun, connect them with other players and ultimately celebrate what it means to be a player.”

Fender Tune was created with an intuitive, easy-to-use interface and accurate technology to help first-timers get in tune in minutes while offering spot-on accuracy with adaptive feedback bubbles for experienced artists to get in perfect tune every time. It is designed to tune acoustic guitars and amplified electric guitars and basses. Unlike other tuner apps, Fender Tune is not only about the tune but also tone. With basic tone tips for beginners, players can be guided through help selecting and strumming their strings, understanding and setting up their amplifier, and finding the ideal tone on their guitar. It is the perfect portable tool for players of any level.

Fender Tune features include:

Clear Interface, Accurate Technology – Based on Fender’s proprietary DSP technology, Fender Tune offers spot-on accuracy with adaptive feedback bubbles to get players in tune every time

Auto Tune – Pluck a string and the app “hears” the note and guides the player to the perfect pitch. A string-by-string diagram walks them through any chosen tuning

Manual Tune – Tap a string on the interactive Fender headstock, and players will hear a real instrument sample of the note—recorded on a Fender instrument, naturally

Chromatic Mode – Play a string and tune to any note on the scale.

Tuning Variety – Choose from standard, Open G and 20 additional pre-set tuning options

Custom Tunings – Allows players to create their own custom tunings and save to their Fender Connect personal profile for easy access

Beginner Tips – Basic, illustrated beginner tips allow players to get in tune in minutes, even if they have never picked up a guitar before.

For more information, check out the videos below and visit www.fender.com/tuneapp.