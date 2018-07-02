Fender Expands California Acoustic Series with Two New Models

Fender Villager 12-string (Image credit: Fender)

Fender has expanded its California Series of acoustic guitars with two new models, plus left-handed offerings of the Redondo and Newporter player models.

Fender's new Villager 12-string (pictured above) features a gloss black finish, a cutaway Newporter shape and Fishman electronics.

It will be available starting late summer/early fall 2018 for $499.99.

Fender Kingsman (Image credit: Fender)

The Kingsman acoustic bass features a gloss black finish, a mahogany Jazz Bass neck and a cutaway for easy access to the upper reaches of the fingerboard. The Kingsman also features a new body shape that’s modeled after the Newporter guitar style.

It will be available starting late summer/early fall 2018 for $599.99.

The Newporter and Redondo left-handed models will each be available in late summer/early fall 2018 for $399.99.

For more on the California Series, head on over to fender.com.