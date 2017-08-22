Fender Introduces George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster

(Image credit: Fender)

Today, Fender officially introduced its new limited-edition George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster. This new Tele was inspired by the guitar Fender built specifically for Harrison—then a member of the Beatles—in 1968.

The guitar—the brainchild of Fender luthier Roger Rossmeisl and the finished product of Philip Kubicki—was the first all-rosewood guitar ever to be produced by Fender. Harrison used it while shooting the Beatles' final film, 1970's Let It Be, and he can be seen playing it during the band's legendary rooftop concert in January 1969.

This new edition is more accessible than the Fender Custom Shop’s George Harrison Tribute Rosewood Telecaster, which was released in 2016.

“The Rosewood Telecaster was exceptional due to its craftsmanship and venture into uncharted territory, serving as the prototype for future Fender electric guitars of its kind,” says Justin Norvell, SVP Fender Products.

“George Harrison showcased the uniqueness of the guitar through his talent and passion for music by using it in some of the most influential concerts and albums in music history. With the help of the Harrison Estate, we hope to encourage the next generation of players to explore music and draw inspiration from Harrison’s performance style on a guitar that represents artistic creativity.”

The body is chambered for reduced weight and increased resonance. Other features include a rosewood neck with a laminated 9.5” radius rosewood fingerboard and custom neck plate engraved with an "Om" symbol. Only 1,000 units will be available worldwide.

For more information about the George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster ($2,499.99), head here.