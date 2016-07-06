Fender Introduces New Deluxe Series and Offset Guitars

Fender announces two new collections in their Electrics category and an additional colorway to the previously released Johnny Marr Jaguar, just in time for Summer NAMM 2016 in Nashville.

Show attendees will have the opportunity to see—and experience—the company’s latest upgrades to its electric guitar line as well as learn about other expected launches for the year.

The new Deluxe Series boasts an assortment of 10 models including the Deluxe Strat, Deluxe Strat HSS, Deluxe Roadhouse Strat, Deluxe Nashville Tele, Deluxe Tele Thinline, Deluxe Active Precision Bass Special, Deluxe Active Jazz Bass, Deluxe Active Jazz Bass V, Deluxe Active Dimension Bass and Deluxe Active Dimension Bass V, all at accessible price points and featuring the Fender quality and craftsmanship players have grown to love.

Five new Offset guitar models, including the Mustang, Mustang 90, Mustang PJ Bass, Duo-Sonic and Duo-Sonic HS, were designed to exude modern sound suited for independent artists and players looking for alternative body-shapes and aesthetic features.

In addition, the previously released Johnny Marr Jaguar model is now available in limited edition black and features an updated bridge with Mustang saddles and nylon bridge-post inserts for improved stability.

NEW DELUXE SERIES:Launching July 2016

Deluxe Strat

The Deluxe Strat, a tonally versatile guitar with time-honored Fender style and sound, has a few tricks up its sleeve. Combining noise-free performance with enhanced playing comfort, this sleek instrument is a truly deluxe performer that excels on stage and in the studio. This double-cutaway electric guitar offers a 12” radius fingerboard, contoured neck heel, and locking tuning machines. The Deluxe Strat includes a push/push mini-switch, which adds the bridge pickup in positions four and five of the 5-way selector switch. Other features include three Vintage Noiseless Strat pickups and a deluxe gig bag.

Deluxe Strat HSS

Hard-rockin’ sound and elegant Fender style unite in the Deluxe Strat HSS. The double-cutaway electric guitar includes a single Twin Head Vintage humbucking pickup (bridge), two Vintage Noiseless™ Strat pickups (neck and middle), an S1 switch to split the humbucking pickup and a two-point synchronized tremolo bridge with bent steel saddles. Other features include a 12”-radius fingerboard, contoured neck heel, locking tuning machines and a deluxe gig bag.

Deluxe Roadhouse Strat

The Deluxe Roadhouse Strat is the perfect instrument for tearing it up all night long. Packed with a wide-ranging variety of tones, the guitar is a good match for a performer who demands sonic flexibility and the ability to quickly and easily switch sounds. The double-cutaway electric guitar includes a “V6” rotary switch that adds 6 tonalities to each of the 5 pickup settings for a total of thirty possible sounds. Stellar tones originate from the three Vintage Noiseless Strat pickups. Other features include a 12”-radius fingerboard, an S-1 switch to bypass the preamp, contoured neck heel, locking tuning machines, a two-point synchronized tremolo bridge with bent steel saddles and a deluxe gig bag.

Deluxe Nashville Tele

Straight from the studios of Music Row comes the Deluxe Nashville Tele, a tonally versatile performer with a unique three-pickup design. With its original Fender style, customized switching and fast, smooth playing feel, this Tele is ready for the stage or studio. The single-cutaway electric guitar includes two Vintage Noiseless Tele pickups (neck and bridge), a single Vintage Noiseless Strat pickup (middle), five-way Strat-o-Tone switching and a six-saddle string-through-body Tele bridge with block saddles.

Other features include a 12”-radius fingerboard, contoured neck heel, locking short-post tuning machines and a deluxe gig bag.Deluxe Tele Thinline

Light in weight but not sound, the Deluxe Tele Thinline is crafted with timeless and elegant style. Crisp and articulate, with a versatile voice, this stage-tested design is the ideal combination of modern features and traditional aesthetics. The single-cutaway semi-hollowbody electric guitar includes two Vintage Noiseless Tele pickups in the neck and bridge positions and a six-saddle string-through-body Tele bridge with block saddles. The four-way switching adds series wiring to the traditional scheme. Also included is a 12”-radius fingerboard, contoured neck heel, locking short-post tuning machine and a deluxe gig bag.

Deluxe Active Precision Bass Special

For players who find themselves alternating between a variety of music at a moment’s notice, the Deluxe Precision Bass Special is the perfect companion on stage and in the studio. The double-cutaway 4-string electric bass features a PJ pickup configuration, incorporating a split-coil Precision Bass middle pickup and Vintage Noiseless Jazz Bass bridge pickup, a three-band EQ with treble, mid and bass boost/cut and an active/passive switch. The four-saddle HiMass bridge increases attack and sustain. Also includes a four-bolt asymmetrical neck plate and a deluxe gig bag.

Deluxe Active Jazz Bass

The Deluxe Active Jazz Bass is ideal for bassists who need a flexible tone machine that looks great on stage. Fender’s classic offset bass style is blended with powerful tone and smooth playing feel to create an instrument that punches well above its weight. Tthe double-cutaway 4-string electric bass includes two Vintage Noiseless Jazz Bass pickups in the middle and bridge positions. For increased attack and sustain, the Deluxe Active Jazz Bass includes a four-saddle HiMass bridge. Other features include a three-band EQ with treble, mid and bass boost/cut, an active/passive switch and a four-bolt asymmetrical neck plate. Also includes a deluxe gig bag.

Deluxe Active Jazz Bass V

The Deluxe Active Jazz Bass V is ideal for 5-string bassists who need a flexible tone machine that looks great on stage. This double-cutaway 5-string electric bass includes two Vintage Noiseless Jazz Bass pickups (middle and bridge), three-band EQ with treble, mid and bass boost/cut and active/passive switch. A five-saddle HiMass bridge increases attack and sustain. Other features include a four-bolt asymmetrical neck plate and a deluxe gig bag.



Deluxe Active Dimension Bass

The Deluxe Active Dimension Bass brings upgraded features and components to the working musician.

Features include an ash body with gloss polyester finish, dual Dimension Bass humbucking pickups and a modern “C”-shaped neck with 12”-radius fingerboard and contoured neck heel. The Deluxe Active Dimension Bass also includes an onboard 18V preamp, a three-band active EQ, a 4-string Fender HiMass bridge with chrome-plated zinc saddles and a deluxe gig bag.Deluxe Active Dimension Bass V

The Deluxe Active Dimension Bass V is a true player’s instrument, designed for discerning bassists.

Features include an ash body with gloss polyester finish, dual Dimension Bass humbucking pickups and a modern “C”-shaped neck with 12”-radius fingerboard and contoured neck heel. The Deluxe Active Dimension Bass V also includes an onboard 18V preamp, three-band active EQ, 5-string Fender HiMass bridge with chrome-plated zinc saddles and a deluxe gig bag.

JOHNNY MARR JAGUAR:Launching July 2016

Johnny Marr Jaguar – New Limited Edition Black Colorway

The previously released Johnny Marr Jaguar is now available in limited edition black. This new sleek look includes a chrome bridge cover and nylon bridge-posts for improved stability. Johnny Marr is best known as the strikingly dynamic guitarist-arranger-songwriter behind the Smiths, who redefined and ruled U.K. pop in the 1980s. The Johnny Marr Jaguar model is based on Marr’s modified 1965 Jaguar. Features include a maple neck with a custom profile, a vintage-style heel truss rod adjustment, a 7.25”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 vintage-style frets and dual custom-wound Bare Knuckle Johnny Marr single-coil pickups. Other features include a four-position blade pickup switch mounted on the lower-horn chrome plate, dual upper-horn slide switches (universal bright and pickup-switch position four bright) and a Jaguar bridge with Mustang saddles.NEW OFFSET GUITARS:Launching October 2016

Mustang

Since the ‘60s the Mustang model has been a popular model seen on stages and in studios and in the hands of trend-setting players ranging from Nirvana to The 1975. Upgraded features in the smaller-body guitar include two Mustang single-coil pickups in the bridge and neck positions, master volume/tone controls and a conventional three-way pickup switch. Other offerings include a 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and a “C”-shaped maple neck, which is ideal for those payers with smaller hands. The six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge features adjustable bent steel saddles to assist with perfecting intonation. The instrument’s 24” scale also adds warmth and thickness to the guitar’s tone.

Mustang 90

The Mustang 90 offers a distinctive take on a classic model with upgraded features, unique aesthetics and heavy Fender sound. Features include a pair of Mustang MP-90 pickups, master volume/tone controls, and a conventional three-way pickup switch. Topped by a 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, the “C”-shaped maple neck is comfortable for all playing styles. The six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge with bent steel saddles helps create spot-on intonation while the 24” scale adds warmth and thickness to the guitar’s tone.

Mustang Bass PJ

The updated version of the short-scale underground bass, adds the power of Fender’s venerable P Bass and J Bass pickups to the traditional Mustang design for flexible, heavy bass tone. The Mustang Bass PJ features master volume and tone controls, along with a conventional three-way pickup switch. The 30” scale and “C”-shaped maple neck with a 9.5”-radius make playing more comfortable for smaller-statured players.

Duo-Sonic

Since its debut in the ‘50s, the Duo-Sonic has become an underground sensation, helping to create alternative music in the New York City clubs. Now, with updated features, the guitar includes a pair of Duo-Sonic single-coil pickups in the bridge and neck positions, master volume/tone controls, and a three-way pickup switch. The 24” scale, 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and the “C”-shaped maple neck are ideal for players with smaller hands. The six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge with bent steel saddles increases sustain and enhances the upper harmonics.

Duo-Sonic HS

The Duo-Sonic HS is a modernized version of the classic instrument originally released in 1956. Offering one Duo-Sonic single-coil neck pickup and one Duo-Sonic humbucking bridge pickup with coil selection, this guitar has a crisp and pristine voice. The 24” scale length, 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and the “C”-shaped maple neck are comfortable for all playing styles and ideal for players with smaller hands or those who use extended chord forms. The six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge allows for increased sustain while the bent steel saddles add some punch to the players’ tone.

For technical specs and additional information, visit fender.com.