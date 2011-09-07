Fender Introduces New Kurt Cobain Jaguar

Fender has just introduced the new Kurt Cobain Jaguar guitar, which is meticulously modeled on the battered 1965 Jaguar that the Nirvana singer, guitarist and songwriter wielded during the early Nineties.

Fender craftsmen have reproduced Cobain’s left-handed Jaguar down to the last unusual detail, including its worn finish, dual humbucking pickups and unique electronics and controls (which were already in place when Kurt acquired the guitar in summer 1991).

Other unique features include an alder body with Road Worn aged finish and hardware treatment, bound fretboard with pearloid dot markers, Stratocaster headstock shape with 1950s-style “spaghetti” logo under the finish, DiMarzio humbucking DP103 PAF 36th Anniversary neck pickup and DP100 Super Distortion bridge pickup, triple knurled “chrome-dome” knob configuration (volume-volume-tone), three-position toggle switch, black chrome Adjusto-Matic bridge and Gotoh sealed tuners. The guitar will be available in right- and left-handed versions.

Accessories include a black textured vinyl hard-shell case and an exclusive Fender Kurt Cobain book featuring extensive photos and commentary by Charles Peterson and an insightful interview with Nirvana guitar tech Earnie Bailey.