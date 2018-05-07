Fender Introduces New Limited Edition American Elite Telecaster HSS

Last month, Fender raised more than a few eyebrows when it unveiled the Parallel Universe guitar, a hybrid model combining the company's Stratocaster and Telecaster models. Now, Fender has unveiled another Parallel Universe model, the Limited Edition American Elite Telecaster HSS.

The Limited Edition American Elite Telecaster HSS features an Ash body with a custom arm contour and belly cut and lacquer finish, a compound-profile “C-to-D”-shaped neck and a 9.5”-14” compound-radius fingerboard. A direct-mount ShawBucker bridge pickup and Pure Vintage ’64 Tele middle and neck pickups also come standard.

The Limited Edition American Elite Telecaster HSS also features a Hardtail bridge with chrome-plated brass saddles, a Limited Edition neck plate, an elite-molded hardshell case and a Certificate of Authenticity.

The Limited Edition American Elite Telecaster HSS is available now for $1,999.99.

