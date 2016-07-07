Fender Introduces Paramount Series Limited, Mahogany and Upgraded T-Bucket Models

Fender announces the launch of several additions to their ever-expanding acoustic guitar business just in time for Summer NAMM 2016 in Nashville, TN.

Introduced earlier this year, the Paramount Series now boasts four high-end Paramount Limited models, along with the Paramount PM-1 Standard Dreadnought NE, All-Mahogany. In addition, Fender will debut three new T-Bucket models at the show. NAMM show attendees will have the opportunity to see—and experience—Fender’s newest upgrades to its acoustic guitar line as well as learn about our continued commitment to this category.

Designed in the U.S., Paramount Series acoustic instruments are finely crafted and specially voiced to bring a player’s personal artistic vision to life. The four new Paramount Limited models offer an upgraded and premium musical experience with key features including solid AA Adirondack spruce top and Adirondack spruce X-brace, lacquer finish, upgraded fingerboard inlay and bone bridge pins.

The PM-1 Standard Dreadnought NE, All-Mahogany is the first accessible, acoustic-only model within the Paramount Series line. With an all-solid mahogany top, back and sides and an open-pore finish that’s smooth and soft to the touch, it’s the perfect acoustic complement for passionate players who prefer a more natural look and feel.

Lastly, three new redesigned models are being added to the T-Bucket collection. These are geared towards players looking for a guitar with an alternative aesthetic at an accessible price point.

PARAMOUNT LIMITED:Launching September 2016

PM-1 Limited Adirondack Dreadnought, Mahogany

The PM-1 Limited Adirondack Dreadnought, mahogany guitar is designed with upgraded features including a solid AA Adirondack spruce top and Adirondack spruce X-brace. The all-solid mahogany back and sides work with the AA Adirondack spruce top for a well-balanced and dynamic tone. The results are a guitar with enhanced dynamic response and extended range. A Fishman- and Fender-designed PM preamp is specially voiced for the dreadnought shape and instantly responds to playing dynamics. Inspired by Fender’s early 20th-century motifs, the thinner body binding and new inlays add a refined touch. The guitar also features a lacquer finish and includes a deluxe hardshell case and humidifier.

PM-1 Limited Adirondack Dreadnought, Rosewood

The PM-1 Limited Adirondack Dreadnought, Rosewood guitar is designed with upgraded features including solid Indian rosewood back and sides and a AA Adirondack spruce top with Adirondack spruce X-brace. The results are a guitar with enhanced dynamic response and extended range. The Fender- and Fishman-designed PM preamp included in the guitar design is specially voiced for the dreadnought shape and instantly responds to playing dynamics while bringing out the guitar’s subtlest tonal nuances. The “C”-shaped mahogany neck and ebony fingerboard accommodate any playing style while offering comfortable performance. Inspired by early 20th-century motifs, the thinner body binding and new inlays add a refined touch. The guitar also features a lacquer finish and includes a deluxe hardshell case and humidifier.

PM-3 Limited Adirondack Triple-0, Mahogany

The PM-3 Limited Adirondack Triple-0, mahogany guitar includes a solid AA Adirondack spruce top and Adirondack spruce X-brace to create enhanced dynamic response and extended range. Other features included in the premium guitar are solid mahogany back and sides, a “C”-shaped mahogany neck and a rosewood fingerboard. The Fishman- and Fender-designed PM preamp is specifically voiced for the Triple-0 shape, instantly responding to playing dynamics while bringing out the guitar’s subtlest tones. Inspired by early 20th-century motifs, the thinner body binding and new inlays add a refined touch. The guitar also features a lacquer finish and includes a deluxe hardshell case and humidifier.

PM-3 Limited Adirondack Triple-0, Rosewood

The PM-3 Limited Adirondack Triple-0, Rosewood guitar includes a solid AA Adirondack spruce top and Adirondack spruce X-brace to create enhanced dynamic response and extended range. Other features included in the elegant guitar are solid Indian rosewood back and sides, a “C”-shaped mahogany neck and an ebony fingerboard. The Fishman- and Fender-designed PM preamp is specifically voiced for the Triple-0 shape, instantly responding to playing dynamics while bringing out the guitar’s subtlest tones. Inspired by early 20th-century motifs, the thinner body binding and new inlays add a refined touch. The guitar also features a lacquer finish and includes a deluxe hardshell case and humidifier.

PARAMOUNT SERIES NEW MODEL:Launching September 2016

PM-1 Standard Dreadnought NE, All-Mahogany

The PM-1 Standard Dreadnought, NE, All-Mahogany guitar combines simple styling with an organic-looking open-pore finish to create a highly responsive, acoustic-only instrument. This acoustic guitar was designed with a mahogany top that creates a warm voice and enhanced dynamic range that reacts to every nuance of the performer’s playing. The all-solid mahogany back and sides also work with the top for a well-balanced and articulate tone. Other features include a fast-playing “C”-shaped mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard, as well as a deluxe hardshell case and humidifier.

T-BUCKET SERIES:Launching September 2016

T-Bucket 300CE

The T-Bucket 300CE is a cutaway dreadnought acoustic-electric guitar that includes contemporary style and strong onboard electronics. The guitar incorporates a quartersawn scalloped X-brace with a laminated mahogany back that helps to balance the maple top’s sound. The guitar also features an onboard Fishman lsys III pickup system with active preamp, tuner, volume and tone controls for shaping the amplified voice of the guitar. The guitar also includes a comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile, a 20-fret rosewood fingerboard and a GraphTech NuBone nut for enhanced sustain.

T-Bucket 400CE

The T-Bucket 400CE acoustic-electric guitar combines elegant features with rocking Fender tone. The stage-ready instrument also includes contemporary style and robust onboard electronics. The guitar incorporates quartersawn scalloped X-brace to reinforce the crisp-sounding laminated maple top which combines with the laminated lacewood back for well-balanced sound. The guitar also features an onboard Fishman lsys III pickup system with built-in tuner, volume and tone controls to help shape the amplified voice of the instrument. The bound maple neck sports a “C”-shaped neck profile and 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with a GraphTech NuBone that works well with any playing style.

T-Bucket 300CE Bass

The T-Bucket 300CE Bass is a cutaway dreadnought acoustic-electric bass that includes robust onboard active electronics creating a bass that is stage-ready. The bass incorporates a quartersawn scalloped X-brace that is carefully arranged to reinforce the crisp-sounding laminated maple top, which is combined with a laminated mahogany back. The T-Bucket 300CE Bass also features an onboard Fishman lsys III pickup system with active preamp, tuner, volume and tone controls to shape the amplified voice of the bass. The bound maple neck sports a “C”-shaped neck profile that will work for any playing style as well as a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with a GraphTech NuBone nut for enhanced sustain.

