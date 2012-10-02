Fender Introduces Vibro-King 20th Anniversary Edition Amp

Fender has introduced the Vibro-King 20th Anniversary Edition amplifier.

Fender introduced the Vibro-King in 1993, marking a return to a tradition of hand-wired amps while including a previously unavailable selection of sought-after features.

In the nearly two decades since, guitarists and amp aficionados have praised the Vibro-King as one of the most touch-sensitive amps ever, with clean shimmer at lower volumes and thick overdrive when cranked up.

Available in black, blonde and brown coverings with silver, oxblood and wheat grill cloths, respectively, the Vibro-King 20th anniversary model features all-tube hand-wired circuitry, custom Schumacher transformers, three new proprietary Fender Special Design Alnico P10R-F speakers by Jensen for warmer tone and more. The Brown/Wheat version also has a solid pine cabinet for extra resonance.

