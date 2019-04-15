Fender Launches New Alternate Reality Series Sixty-Six Electric Guitar

Fender’s new Sixty-Six model electric guitar is now available at dealers and on Fender.com. Part of the company’s Alternate Reality series, the Sixty-Six—as explained in the accompanying demo video below—sports a “shrunken-down Jazz Bass body turned into a six-string guitar.”

The guitar features an ash body, a maple “Modern C”-shaped neck and a maple fingerboard. The HSS pickup configuration boasts a Player Series humbucker and a pair of Player Series single-coil Tele pickups in the middle and neck positions. There’s also a traditional five-way switch, a six-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo and Fender Vintage-Style tuning machines.

Fender's Alternate Reality Series is a limited-edition run of models where "multiple Fender design clues are mixed and matched within a single instrument." Last month, the company introduced the first model in the series, the Powercaster.

The Alternate Reality Sixty-Six is available in 3-Color Sunburst, Daphne Blue and Natural for $899.99.

For more information or to purchase, head over to Fender.com.