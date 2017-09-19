Fender Releases California Coast Series Ukeleles

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has announced the launch of its new California Coast Series ukuleles, celebrating the brand’s California roots.

All five, diverse soprano, concert and tenor models are named after beaches along the coast of California—from Los Angeles to picturesque Santa Barbara, capturing the spirit of California beach culture and the lifestyle it has to offer year-round.

All models from the California Coast Series will include a free 30-day trial membership to Fender Play, the newly launched digital learning platform, empowering a new generation of players to learn electric and acoustic guitar, and—coming soon—ukulele.

The California Coast Series ukuleles present a fresh take on the classic ukulele with five new accessibly-priced soprano, tenor and concert models. The Seaside and Rincon models sport traditional 2x2 headstocks for aficionados, while the Venice, Zuma and Montecito models boast the instantly identifiable Fender Telecaster headstock.

Compact and comfortable, each ukulele was designed with ease of playability in mind, incorporating a slim "C"-shaped neck and no-tie bridge that makes changing strings a breeze.

Perfect for the beginner or traveler, the Venice Ukulele—offered in in Natural, Black and Cherry finishes—travels well from the beach to the studio, while maintaining a classic, quality sound. For players who want to plug in and get loud, the Rincon features an onboard Fishman Kula preamp.

Packed with value and luxurious look, the all-koa Montecito Ukulele sits at the high end of the line at $249.99. With abalone binding and rosette, this uke has screen-ready looks, similar to the celebrities inhabiting the beach for which it is named.

Responding to the rapidly growing popularity of the instrument, these ukuleles cater to musicians of all ages and skill levels, providing the perfect transitional stepping stone for aspiring guitar players and the chance for experienced guitar players to grow their palette of sounds and instrument collection.

Venice Ukulele—$59.99

Fender’s soprano ukulele captures the entertaining sights and unique, carefree vibe of Venice, California. Thanks to its compact, comfortable body size, the Venice travels easily from the beach to the studio or jam room, while retaining the classic, light sound that makes the ukulele a “must-have” for today’s players.

The slim "C"-shaped neck profile is comfortable to hold and easy to play, while the no-tie bridge makes changing strings a breeze. A stylish bound top and 4-in-line Tele headstock adds a unique dash of Fender style that can’t be duplicated. Embrace the music of the boardwalk and live the beach life year-round with the Venice Ukulele.

Seaside Ukulele—$89.99

When it’s time to kick back and relax by the ocean, the Seaside Ukulele is always ready with inspiring style and sound. Compact, comfortable and easily portable, this soprano ukulele is ideal for beginning players or anyone looking to add its light, joyful sound to their music.

The slim "C"-shaped neck profile is comfortable and easy to move around on, while the no-tie bridge makes changing strings a breeze. Crafted from mahogany for a warm, bell-like tone, the Seaside’s open-pore finish gives it an organic look. The top, back and fingerboard bindings add a touch of elegance, while the traditional 2x2 headstock is sure to appeal to all ukulele aficionados.

Zuma Ukulele—$139.99

Equally at home at the beach or the studio, this concert-sized ukulele is crafted from sapele, with an open-pore finish for balanced earthy tone that blends well with other instruments. The Zuma falls between the smaller soprano and the larger tenor sizes, providing a full sound and comfortable playing experience for players with larger hands.

The easy-playing, 16-fret neck extends the range, while the no-tie bridge makes changing strings quick and easy. A striking abalone rosette, bound top, back and fingerboard and 4-in-line Tele headstock stand out from the crowd. Whether you’re following in the sandy footsteps of those who came before or blazing your own musical trail, the Zuma Ukulele is the perfect companion for all of your creative adventures.

Rincon Ukulele—$199.99

Packed with elegant style and top-notch features, the tenor-sized Rincon Ukulele has a rich, deep voice that’s uniquely inspiring. “Electrifying” isn’t a word usually associated with ukuleles, but for players who want to plug in and get loud, the Rincon features an onboard Fishman Kula preamp.

Crafted from ovangkol, with a solid top for enhanced volume, this ukulele sings with full-bodied chime while boasting a natural appearance. A no-tie bridge, bone nut and saddle and eye-catching abalone rosette round out the modern features, while the 2x2 headstock with vintage-style closed-back tuning machines gives it a traditional look.

Montecito Ukulele—$249.99

Inspired by the California home of many celebrities, this ukulele’s screen-ready looks and headline grabbing features could only have one name—the Montecito Ukulele. Constructed completely from koa, this tenor-sized ukulele has a rich, sonorous tone that matches its sumptuously elegant aesthetic.

The solid top provides enhanced resonance and sustain, along with incredible warmth and well-balanced projection. The Montecito's koa body is complemented by blue-green abalone top binding and a bound back and fingerboard for a refined look.

Other features include a no-tie bridge for quick, easy string changes, a bone nut and saddle for superior tone, an abalone rosette, vintage-style closed-back tuning machines and a 4-in-line Tele headstock for that unmistakably classic Fender look.

For more on the California Coast Series Ukuleles, stop by fender.com.