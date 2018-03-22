Five Gibson Guitar Ranges You've Probably Forgotten Existed

Guitar Nerds—the gang behind GuitarWorld.com favorites like "The Top Five Weirdest Guitars of the Eighties" and "The Top Eight Gibson SG Facts You Probably Didn't Know"—recently put together another fun video that details five of Gibson's less iconic guitar ranges.

Remember the Voodoo range? Perhaps the reflective New Century line may jog your memory. You can see what other Gibson ranges have failed to stand the test of time above.

For more Guitar Nerds videos, be sure to follow along on YouTube.